"'Propaganda to stabilize the remaining Italians

seems equally important.

The French are allergic to propaganda.

They often confuse what we call information

with what they call propaganda

because of their experiences with the Nazis.

At home, where the population is better trained,

information suffices."

The Marshall Planners adopted the concept of indirection

"to get across our foreign policy point of views

without being identified as the source of the material."

Year 501: the Conquest Continues; Noam Chomsky,

quoting post war psychoperatives, South End Press, 1993

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Walter Lippman, the Thomas Friedman of the first half of 20th century American journalism, volunteered to generate propaganda for the War Department in WWI, jumping ship from the The New Republic, ( then as now a reliable eliteliberal mouthpiece ).

“The American newspaper industry was overwhelmingly committed to propaganda and censorship, seeing them as urgent and patriotic responsibilities. American journalists had long served the state at war.” Lippman served as special advisor to the Secretary of War, “at a time when the manufacture of consent is an unregulated private enterprise.” They wanted state control. Selected by President Wilson’s Svengali, Colonel House, Lippman helped draft the infamous Fourteen Points, presented at Versailles victory convocation.

Lippman was recruited for the U.S. Army’s combat propaganda operation tailing millions of Doughboys forced “over there to save Democracy.” Europeans were stuck in the mud, massacring each other with industrial weaponry. Captain Lippman joined the army in France to “undermine enemy morale”, writing leaflets urging surrender dropped behind German lines. Three and a half million copies of Wilson’s 14 Points speech were dropped for the Peace Conference. Might have been used as TP.

The “Spanish Flu” pandemic was raging, (originating in Kansas barracks among heavily vaccinated, military conscripts). “Swine Flu” has been credulously reported as killing anywhere from 18 million to over 100 million globally from 1918-1920, but the victorious allies divvyd up the spoils without disinfectant. The U.S. got first dibs on German chemical, paint, dyes, and pharmaceutical patents to repay war loans to exhausted Europeans.

George Creel’s homeland organization Committee of Public Information, had state control over the American newspaper industry. It published a daily bulletin of acceptable stories during the war. Ida Tarbell, muckraking mistress was one of the “leading journalists” who contributed to the “direct, aggressive, commanding, uncompromising” messaging on the home front. The New Republic applauded their “compulsory public education as to the nature of the war and the implications of democracy.”

If propaganda wasn’t working, the Espionage Act of 1917 and Sedition Act of 1918 made anti-war speech a federal crime, ensnaring Eugene Debs, the Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate. His ten year sentence for declaring this was a war to protect Morgan Stanley’s loans, not Democracy, was unanimously upheld by the Supreme Court in 1919 as a “clear and present danger.”

The Palmer Raids of 1918-20, headed by United States Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer, arrested thousands of people, deporting hundreds of immigrants. Unwarranted searches and seizures of suspected pacifists, socialists, communists and anarchists. Again, without masks or social distancing.

When World War Two rescued Crony Capitalism from the Great Depression, the military selected scientific experts to spin new webs. Propaganda was primitive. Leaflets proved a waste of paper and pilots. Modern times require modern myths and methods, and persuasive psychologists were enlisted during and funded after.

The revolution of Modern Technical Society would have to be guided into consumer conforming desires to keep Finance afloat and the peons peaceful. Commercial advertising and sales psychology were advancing rapidly on a parallel track by creating wants, but the military was manufacturing needs. Theirs not ours.

Gregory Bateson, English ethnologist, husband of Margaret Mead, world famous anthropologist, became the director of a wartime agency in 1943 “tasked with combating German propaganda in the Americas.” Apparently, he spent most of his time reviewing a Leni Riefenstahl film. Even watched it in reverse.

Meritocratic promotion into the Office of Strategic Services, (CIA precursor), followed. His first assignment was hypnosis assisted interrogation, not film studies. Weaponizing psychological tools to unpeel enemy secrets was the next big thing. New drugs for old vines.

After Hiroshima and Nagasaki frightened even scientists, (not generals), Bateson wrote a report for the OSS that set the course for CIA post war strategy to develop “indirect methods of warfare” using “psychological warfare, clandestine operations and strategic intelligence…. against which the atomic bomb is powerless.”^ Of course, they would have to practice on accessible friendlies in country, before taking it to enemies over there.

Gregory Bateson and Martha Mead anchored the 1942 Macy Circle conference on Cerebral Inhibition- using hypnosis and truth serums to enhance interrogation. This OSS conclave of neurologists and psychologists was chaired by the anthropologists. Milton Erickson highlighted the meeting by sinking a Yale Professor into a “somnambulistic” trance. Excited Stanley Lovell, chief of OSS research- who began scheming about turning POW’s into assassins- Manchurian Candidates before there was such a myth.

The newly formed CIA preferred non-profit cutouts to fund scientific research into brainwashing and media influencers for propaganda. Psychedelics were doled out freely. Often without consent. The Macy Foundation herded interdisciplinary scientists into Cybernetics and Altered States Conferences through the 1940’s and 50’s as “platforms for advancing knowledge.”

“The world was heading towards a revolutionary moment- the birth of the Information Age.” They seeded the psychedelic revolution, programmable computers, digital data, Artificial Intelligence and Mind Control for the Greater Good. Some like Mead were “energized by the idea that science could expand human potential.” Others like allergist Harold Abramson, (key East Coast LSD proselytizer), had “few qualms about weaponizing his research.” The CIA funded them all.

