Dozens of Dopplegangers mirroring Naomi Klein’s narrative in her book Doppelganger, have been classified through psychological case studies in this series. Pinned down their political phylae, Progressives Gone Wild. They Believe in Science, but know little about its Method and History of Paradigm Progress. (None until Old Guard are Dead or Doddering).

Unquestioned Authorities in a parallel social science to Public Health provide another lens into academic infighting without the profit motives of Big pHarma dangling dissenters out windows, shaking out spare change.

Anthropologists, Alfred L. Kroeber and Franz Boas were founders of American scientific ethnographic research in the 20th century. Kroeber described American Indian cultures as the product of “warfare that was insane, unending, continuously attritional and well-nigh impossible to change. The group that tried to shift its values from war to peace was doomed to extinction.” Projections without foundation, he conceded they took time out from fighting to grow corn and crops- but only as a luxury.

How many people were living in the Americas in 1491 and how long they were resident has been intensely argued for centuries. First European contact accounts testify to multitudes in vastly different climates, geography and cultures. The scientific anthropological guesstimates remained fixed at a small fraction of these mathematically naive eyewitness reporters.

Population density was debated since Columbus attempted a census in 1496 on the Caribbean island he named Hispaniola-now split by Haiti and Dominican Republic. In the following centuries, proposed population numbers “weren’t even ballpark calculations.” *

In 1928, the first documentary evidence based approach was conducted by Smithsonian’s James Mooney, who concluded North America had 1.15 million natives pre-contact by “combing through historical records of colonies and government documents.” Kroeber of UC Berkeley cut back this number to 900,000, claiming the continent was a vast wilderness, with only 8.4 million living in the entire western hemisphere.

Sherburne F. Cook studied New World infectious disease records with Woodrow W. Borah from Mexican colonial records in the mid 1950s. The central Mexican plateau alone had 25 million natives living there when Cortez conquered the Aztec Empire. This was more than twice the population of both Spain and Portugal, and China or India at the time. It was the “most densely populated place on earth.”

Historians and anthropologists did not pay attention then, but when other anthropologists published larger calculations decades later, they attacked like wasps. These rivals “finally made them furious, but nothing like the antiquity of Indian arrivals in the New World. Frozen at 10-12,000 years ago, based on the Ice Free Crossing theory, that only then were Siberians able to walk across the Aleutian plains, still above water, but not covered by massive glaciers.”

This was enforced from the top down. Older fossil evidence was always discredited by scientific experts. W. J. McGee of the Bureau of American Ethnology believed it was “his duty to protect the temple of Science from profanation by incompetent and over imaginative amateurs. Our field is particularly attractive to the untrained, constantly venturing upon its purlieus, and since each heedless adventurer leads a rabble of his followers, it behooves those who have that the god of the scientist to bell the blind leaders of the blind.”

BAE agent, William Henry Holmes “methodically inspected purported Ice Age sites”, uniformly dismissing ancient artifacts, since Indians were only “a scheme of cultural evolution that spans ten thousand years.”

Alex Hrdlicka, later director of the Smithsonian, “most eminent physical anthropologist of his time, rejected claims of Ice Age tools and bones found in New Jersey” on his rise to the top. He shot down 25 years of fossil discoveries in situ, with undisturbed dirt and rock dated around the bones, reasoning that ‘people dig graves, so bones will be deeper than the sediments around them.’”

Hrdlicka was the Voice of Authority, an “indefatigably industrious man who wrote some four hundred articles and books, and forcefully edited the American Journal of Physical Anthropology that he founded.” Condemning “modishness, female scientists, genetic analysis. The entire discipline of statistics, with standard deviations was absent from the Journal.”

Director of the Smithsonian Museum “regarded himself as the conscience of physical anthropology to set its boundaries”, and imperiously discredited all claims of more ancient Indian remains and tools. He was a “career killer for any archaeologist claiming to have discovered indications of a respectable antiquity for the Indian.” Even without the purse Fauci swung in the infectious and autoimmune diseases field.

The Folsom First theory set human entrance into the New World at 12,000 years max. Even their tools, “embedded in fossilized bones of ancient species- long extinct-could not convince or dislodge their determined skepticism on this issue.”

Hrdlicka’s “zeal for completeness made him accumulate as many Indian skeletons as possible.” His scientific standards “indifference were gaudily on display in Kodiak Island, Alaska, where he exhumed about a thousand skeletons between 1932 and 1936 in the village of Alutiq Indians.”

Some were possibly 2,000 years old, but others were ripped from recent graves. Using a bulldozer to excavate them, no burial sites were sacred. With no notes or maps made of locations, the museum “couldn’t make heads nor tails of his jumbled collection of loot.” Smithsonian finally returned the villager’s skeletons in 1991 with an apology.

Dental evidence from 200,000 Indian teeth compared to Asian teeth, pushed separation back to 14, 000 years using rates of change. Geneticists tracing mitochondrial evolution pinpointed migration from 22,414 to 29, 345 years ago. Amazingly precise for the spread. Brazilian geneticists looked at a unique haplogroup found in all American Indians, but not in Siberians, calculated 33,000-43, 000 years ago. Radiocarbon dating of South American settlements were 25,000 years old.

Alpha-Anthro, Lyle Campbell raged at these newfangled notions, “None are supported and should be shouted down in order not to confuse nonspecialists.”

*1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus. Charles C. Mann, Vintage Books 2011