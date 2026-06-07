Been distracted from my Substack Doppelganger and Propaganda idiographic series. Not from lack of subjects or fields. Plunged back into the original Sliding on Third Rails cause that evangelized my Health and Safety mission. Traffic. And Parking. What civic planners call Transportation, while shunning most modes from the mix.

The Age Friendly Transportation in Marin organizing event with my Fifty Years of Traffic Safety pop-up was about as well attended as you’d expect. Usually, when I throw my own birthday parties they are fete for a mob. This was intended as a party for like minded maniacs who fancy changing a century of cemented traffic culture and the behemoth transportation system into a human powered mesh of movement.

A niche audience admittedly, however prepared for masses because it affects everyone. Food, Drinks-(not alcoholic- the whole safer traffic thing), Transportation Themed Music playlists from generational eras, and printed schedule of Ten Minute Talks on key topics.

Primarily, displayed fifty years of photo/journalism records of my first accomplishments, published actions and visionary concepts of human powered transport in the abandoned Bike Store of Stinson Beach. The new owners of the property had generously agreed to host my pop-up exhibit there.

Cleaned it first, inside and out. Taped photogenic posters from news coverage of my early jeremiads on the windows and walls. Placed decades of chronologically ordered articles and letter bombs in plastic sleeves (to protect them from handling), arranged inside labeled 3 ring binders. Collected clippings on related subjects were stuffed in labeled folders with intriguing headlines or arresting images on top. All laid out on make shift shelving. As laborious as it sounds.

The Fairfax Museum of the Bicycle had agreed to accept my accumulation of bicycle history for their collection. Mainly, they wanted the original, iconographic Share the Road 3’ separation Bike Route sign I designed in 1981, a dynamic figure graphic that went viral before memes were infectious. Needed to show the collection before surrendering it. Toted in boxes on bicoastal moves across country and back over decades. A personal library on how to transform transportation, with my contributions and youthful images as centerpiece. No one volunteered to celebrate this, so arranged my own party.

It’s My Party was not on the Boomers Cruisin ’ playlist. Stinson Beach straddles a spandex speedster bike route, yet doubted many would stop for a sandwich board. Fritz’ Bike Store sign was way bigger than mine. Bicycle racers were impossible to recruit for the cause fifty years ago. That hasn’t changed.

One tech bro whose slimming stretch shorts did not, asked for a tube. His skinny tire went flat. Uber won’t drive over the hill, so wanted to call his wife in SF for transport. Promised a simple solution to save his marriage after mandatory personal tour of the curated collection.

Seemed distracted, kept checking his phone for bars in sober Stinson . Looking up is a task for techies. Engaged his traps to stretch his neck, before steering him towards bike racks on the $2 bus. Goosewalked off to the stop with no shelter. Pedestrians are more frequent victims of motor vehicle collisions, but too passive to protest their slaughter. Bus riders in Marin are too beaten down to demand frequent, reliable, timely service with sheltered stops.

Pace Car Drivers were my target audience, the most immediate and effective solution to traffic calming: acolytes driving the speed limit, slow rolling in parking lots. Reserved prime parking spots for many on Highway One. Private Pedicapped parking by the accessible ramp. An inclusive, not exclusive alliance.

Not many Marinades would celebrate a Safer, Cleaner, Quieter, Healthier, Cheaper transportation pioneer and visionary, unless I made it about them. The Vision. Gather around picnic tables, lounge chairs with shade or drizzly fog umbrellas in the plaza in front of Fritz’s (no mo) Bike Store. Set up complimentary food and drink service counter there to lure them inside for the Big Show. Annoint narcissists to create Traffic Transformation in Many Villages of Marin. Organically seed autonomous cells, plotting direct actions in their town.

E-vited members of organizations and agencies associated with the greater cause three times with different messages and subject lines. Notified local radio and newspapers, letters to editors and calendar of events. Created a pictographic flyer and postered promiscuously around Mount Tam. Plugged it as an event on NextDoor , where complaining about traffic is rampant. Txted friends and acquaintances.

Futilely attempting to lure righteously angry and obstinate. My People. The great thing about no recruits, is excising the kooks with their own “great ideas.” Wasted a lot of time correcting crazies over Fifty Years. Difficult to be Diplomatic.

An organization of one, no board, only an imaginary alliance and letterhead will boost the explosive impact of my letter bombs. A lone nut can be ignored, but an organization of obsessives commands attention. We are allied in my Mind.

Continuous crosswalk parades to curb addictions to oil, parking, noise and speeding at peak congestion unless safety demands are met. Implied chaos is a Guerrilla tactic, Bonobo Strategy. You’d know more after hearing my Ten Minute Talk on it. The Public Address system ensured my town could. The lone question from the audience came from a woman driving around the block pleading to turn it down.

Perfectly illustrated another Tread Talk. Stinson Beach: Walkability Lost Cause. California State Highway One on Memorial Day weekend. Stinky parade of revving motorcycles, sports cars and diesel trucks driving through. This she accepted as background. Truth is a Disturbing Element.

An underbelly of asphalt functionally shapes and degrades our social, geographic and personal environment. We’re far down the road of an Autonomic Dystopia, not the Human Powered Utopia possible. A public health cartastrophe that doctors ignore, has killed more Americans than all of our wars. Ensures isolation, irritation, eventual immobility

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