The journalistic geodes littered by Dr. Paul Offit in NPR’s On the Media that host Brooke Gladstone could’ve cracked open to expose his confabulations were left in the shaft. Investigative she’s not, Gladstone merely carries the coal for Kennedy’s Roasting. Mining these gems as a Real Reporter took careful delving. Brooke’s only a pale doppelganger of Naomi Klein, another media moll, while Offit’s Dr. Fauci’s evil twin.

“What’s amazing to me is if you’d asked me at the beginning of this pandemic, how did I think vaccines would be viewed? I would imagine they would’ve been viewed as what they are, which is lifesavers.” Offit told her. His 2020 prophecy as mRNA concoctions were sliding through wormholes of safety testing was less sanguine.

“Dr. Paul Offit, ‘Inoculation Rockstar’, cautions against a hasty rush to marketing a Warp Speed Covid-19 vaccine. He holds a rotavirus vaccine patent and sits on the FDA board that approves them as biological agents. Dr. Proffit didn’t bleat an alarm when his vaccine Rotateq was found to be contaminated with ‘alien DNA.’

“That’s not his sentiment now. ‘I worry that vaccines are going to be sold like magic powder that we sprinkle across the land and make the virus go away. People have such an unrealistic expectation of these vaccines that they see it as the panacea, the magic bullet. We haven’t talked enough about safety.

‘Look at the measles and RSV vaccines of the 1960s, the inactivated measles vaccine caused atypical measles, with pneumonia and hospitalizations. Children who got this vaccine were more likely to be hospitalized with pneumonia and die than children who [didn’t] when exposed to the wild virus.

‘The dengue vaccine induces binding antibodies that actually help the virus enter cells, enhancement. The mRNAvaccine is encapsulated in a lipid delivery system. When you inoculate people with lipids, they get fever. You could trigger or exacerbate any sort of immunologic disease. The replication-defective virus vaccines being produced by AstraZeneca, pursued by Johnson & Johnson, and the Russian and Chinese groups give 100 billion virus particles. You could induce a massive cytokine response.”

An oracle as eerily predictive as anything Fauci and Gates uttered. Now, Offit’s foreswearing his advance augury published presciently on Medscape, an outlet for “health care professionals.” Those lost years seem impossible to recall for many. Gladstone didn’t factcheck from my 10/20/2020 Substack article Vaxx or Maxx reporting this divination , or that chapter in Pandemic Panic: Readings from the Inside.

Another seer commented anonymously on Cassandra’s Column. “The rush to find a ‘medical miracle’ will possibly destroy trust in the integrity of science and medicine for generations to come. To relegate the citizenry to long term confinement or house arrest, advance the erosion of Constitutional Rights, a future that includes forced vaccination with an inadequately tested ‘miracle of science’ mandated by law, is the end game here.”

Now he’s a fierce defender of their perfectly safe and effective status, chipping away at RFK jr’s raw reasons for removing recommendations for covaxxing pregnant women. “He wrote a letter to Congress, and he said here’s all this evidence that pregnant people when they get a COVID vaccine are more likely to have miscarriage, more likely to have placental blood clots. And if you looked actually at the papers that he referenced, they said exactly the opposite. Those papers showed that pregnant people who receive a vaccine are not more likely to have a miscarriage, not more likely to have preterm labor, not more likely to have placental blood clots. It was all exactly the opposite of what he had said in that memo that he sent to members of Congress. I assume he counted on the fact that no one in Congress would actually read the papers. It was that cynical and frankly dishonest.”

Assuming no NPR listener would “actually read the papers” he linked to in “debunking” them on his Substack, Beyond the Noise. Offit is a cherry picker, extracting shards from conclusions that contradict their data, but these papers served them on top.

Canadians following a quarter million women found “Miscarriage occurred at a rate of 3.6 per 10 000 person-days among vaccinated women in contrast to a rate of 1.9 per 10 000 person-days among unvaccinated women. Induced abortion occurred at a rate of 7.7 per 10 000 person-days among vaccinated, and 4.2 per 10 000 person-days in unvaccinated individuals.”

They note the “higher risk of induced abortion following inadvertent administration of other vaccines”, yet authors concluded there was no association using exclusionary adjustments and conflating algorithms. Their conclusion is why it was published by a medical industrial journal. They’ve learned their lessons from past papers they had to retract for wrongthink.

The American study of 6,000 pregnant women admits “patients vaccinated in the first trimester were excluded from the analysis [to few for sampling with too many miscarriages]. Patients vaccinated in the second trimester were more likely to have a preterm birth, and this association persisted after adjusting for potential confounders compared to unvaccinated patients.” Their conclusion was “there may be an increase in the rate of preterm birth.”

Technically these studies supported ACIP’s decision, but they were fragile glass for Dr. Proffit. The original authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines warned “pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination.” This was dropped in the Emergency Use Authorization rollout, even though “82% – 97% of the documented pregnancy outcomes resulted in death in their post-marketing analysis. Vaccinated women suffered a “fourfold excess risk in birth defects” in Pfizer’s original “safety tests.”

Kennedy didn’t mention the FDA “has yet to declare that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe in the long run via the package insert” and that the risks are “still not known” for pregnant and lactating women and children, posted on Trial Site News. Switzerland removed covaxx recommendations for everyone in 2023 because citizens were already sufficiently immune. although they retained legal immunity for the vaxx companies.