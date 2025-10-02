One topic VaxxShills will never, ever broach is what’s in the brews they’re served up in. Sure they might toss around antigen and adjuvant without even knowing the difference. Brooke Gladstone, host of NPR’s On the Media, avoided asking Dr. Paul Offit about publicly reported ingredients in his patented profit machine, RotaTeq licensed by Merck, when he boasted about how many children and hospital visits he’s saved.

When the CDC promoted their licensing of RotaTeq in 2006, they weren’t shy about listing them. “The vaccine formulation contains sucrose, sodium citrate, sodium phosphate monobasic monohydrate, sodium hydroxide, polysorbate 80, and tissue culture media. Trace amounts of fetal bovine serum might be present. No preservatives or thimerosal are present. RotaTeq® has been tested in three phase III trials.”

RotaTeq is genetically engineered from human and cattle rotaviruses cultured in Green Monkey kidney cells. Its license wasn’t revoked when pig virus contamination was found in 2010, actually two strains of a deadly pig virus killing millions of piglets in China. How this crossed the bovine or primate barrier is a mystery. Merck’s vaccine product page now admits, ‘Parts of porcine circovirus types 1 and 2 have been found in RotaTeq.’

Dr. Hilleman of Merck, was an idealized mentor of Dr. Paul Offit, who succeeded him as the Maurice R. Hilleman Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Pennsylvania. Hilleman began using green monkey kidneys to culture Hepatitis B vaxx, before HIV was blamed on a mutated monkey retrovirus in them. He later joked that he’d released HIV into the world, estimated to have killed 40 million people since 1980. Polio vaxxes may have killed hundreds of millions more with time bombed tumors from their avian and simian oncovirus contamination.

Dr. Hilleman admitted vaccines given to millions of Americans were known to be contaminated with carcinogenic viruses and HIV. When asked why this didn’t get out to the press, he replied, “Obviously you don’t go out, this is a scientific affair within the scientific community.”

No worries about these long term time bombs. Safety tests only lasted 42 days for RotaTeq, finding high rates of Adverse Events from the first week, lingering through the fifth- fever 43%., vomiting 15%, diarrhea 24%, agonizing ear and sinus infections 15%, lung spasms 1.1%. Since these AE’s weren’t “significantly higher than placebo”, they were brushed aside.

The troubling increase in intussusception, shriveling babies intestines up like telescopes, or killing them outright weren’t an obstacle, only a challenge. “No deaths were attributed to vaccination by blinded investigators. The most common cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and deaths from SIDS were equally distributed among RotaTeq® and placebo recipients.”

From RFK jr’s 2017 interrogation of Dr. Fauci, a promise from first term President Trump, we learned no U. S. licensed vaxxes have been safety tested against saline placebo injections. RotaTeq is a lozenge, with three doses ingested before their first 9 months, so no sugar pills either, not even high fructose corn syrup confections.

Their unique definition of placebo is already approved vaxxes, or jabs with ingredients minus antigen. Since vaccines were the primary cause of SIDS before the CDC removed the diagnosis from medical billing codes, RotaTeq has grimly reaped babies like a mechanized harvester.

However, the World Health Organization Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and immunization advisory committees in most countries have determined the “benefits of rotavirus prevention outweigh the low-level risk of intussusception.” Nothing about sudden deaths, or torturous reactions not classified as Serious Adverse Events. Give it Tylenol.

“But don’t worry.” Gladstone reassured On the Media’s radio audience. “According to the White House’s MAHA Report published in May, you can rest assured that this administration will be investigating the effects of fluoride and cell phones, which it claims has lowered our collective IQs and sperm counts respectively. At a congressional meeting this week, he also said that portable sensors and monitors are really what’ll keep us in the pink. Are they really the ‘greatest lifesaving intervention in the history of modern medicine’? Well, not according to leading medical experts, that would be vaccines.”

Yet another Medical Myth that can never be questioned, even when public records reveal deaths from infectious diseases disappeared by 99% in wealthier nations, decades before vaxxes claimed credit for “herd immunity.”

Bobby backed off from wearables when MAHA protested over the surveillance side effects from wireless transmissions. The personal privacy of data recorded is unlikely to be secure in The Cloud, but observing blood pressure, blood sugar, insulin, heart rate variability, sleep patterns, stress inflammation, mitochondrial and metabolic function in real time could help millions grasp the direct connections between their actions and health/illness, (with the help of health coaching interpreters). Insight isn’t enough to dislodge ossified behaviors in devotees of Thanatos. Healthy Habits require inspiration and self caring by seeking and finding support.

Dr. Offit placed the laurel garland on mRNA covaxxes, taking ownership. “I think frankly, it is the greatest scientific or medical achievement that has occurred in my lifetime and my lifetime includes the development of the polio vaccine. We did two large prospective placebo controlled trials. 40,000 people for Pfizer, 30,000 people for Moderna to show that the vaccine was safe and effective. Then within the next seven months, we distributed to 70% of the US population. A remarkable achievement and no doubt saved about 3 million lives and at least 250,000 people who chose not to get this vaccine chose to end their life.”

Those claims have been fiercely disputed, but not on National Public Radio. NPR began plugging Moderna’sNextSpike vaxx as a sponsor after federal funding was clawed back, but won’t acknowledge COI on their vaxxfaxx. Gladstone won’t bite the hand that feeds her.