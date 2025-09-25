Dr. Paul Offit travels around the country as director of the Vaccine Education Center training physicians how to browbeat parents with questions about the safety of vaccines. He infamously claimed infants could safely be injected with 10,000 vaccines in one visit.

Brooke Gladstone didn’t bring up this or other gaffes when she had him on her NPR show, On the Media. They kvetched about Kennedy and the looming catastrophe for public health by upending settled science about vaccines.

“Talking about how Secretary of Health and Human services RFK Junior has taken a wrecking ball to the CDC’svaccine Advisory Committee. The MAHA crowd has been disseminating lots of messages, trying to get most of us to, you know, ignore the lying media and buy in.”

They were fired because ACIP’s appointed members have been paid by pharmaceutical companies marketing vaccines over decades, along with their employer, the CDC. Offit claims that ACIP members “have to declare any potential conflict of interest. If you’re part of a data safety monitoring board for a vaccine, you have to declare that and you wouldn’t be allowed to vote on that product, nor any product that that company made.” [Exceptions were routinely granted to members.]

“No one has a conflict of interest that would in any way influence their vote. So he completely made it up. It was a bogus claim. He didn’t have a leg to stand on regarding his false allegation.” Hopalong Kennedy sounds like a kneecapping threat, but Brooke ignored the scientific research showing COI’s to be intertwined and pervasive in the medical field.

“So pharmaceutical companies really don’t see vaccines as a cash cow. You are a doctor who created a vaccine that was licensed for use back in 2006. Did you make a bundle?”

Dr. Proffit demures, although Offit shares a patent on the vaccine RotaTeq approved for preventing rotavirus in infants in 2006. “Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr has accused me of voting myself rich, I was off ACIP for three years by the time that vaccine came up for a vote. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia owned the patent, not me, therefore I am their intellectual property. “

His was in development when he voted to approve the first RV jab. Offit was subject of a 2008 investigation by the HHS Inspector General about this. Policy-makers acknowledged that the vaccine was “one of the most expensive” added to the schedule at the time.

It’s public record he made $6 million when CHOP sold it for $180 mil, and is paid $1.5 mil a year for heading up the Merck funded VEC there. Massa Merck, thankee much for my financial freedom.

“It provides no conflict for me,” he insisted in another interview. “I have simply been informed by the process, not corrupted by it. When I sat around that table, my sole intent was trying to make recommendations that best benefited the children in this country. It’s offensive to say that physicians and public-health people are in the pocket of industry and thus are making decisions that they know are unsafe for children. It’s just not the way it works.”Everybody Knows that is exactly how it works.

Granted, if RotaTeq saved as many children as he claims, his IP would be well earned. “The reward was watching this vaccine dramatically reduce hospitalizations caused by severe dehydration from that virus every year in the US , and is estimated to save about 165,000 lives every year in the developing world. That was the reward.”

The Global Burden of Disease estimated that rotavirus was the cause of 128,500 deaths from infectious diarrhea among children under-5 in 2016.2 In 2021, children’s deaths from all cause diarrhea had declined by less than 200,000 since RV vaxxes were rolled out, while RV only causes 1/4 to 1/3rd of deaths. Offit’s also taking credit from three other RV’s approved for use by WHO, with financial conflicts like CDC and ACIP.

A Cochrane Review found “In high-mortality countries, RotaTeq prevented 57% of severe rotavirus diarrhoea cases, but there is probably little or no difference between vaccine and placebo for severe all-cause diarrhoea.” Contaminated water causes most of these deaths with or without a rotavirus.

Ultra-processed global food corporations pushing their inferior formula on new mothers ensures babies will not be breast fed, exposing them to this water mixed fakefood. Restricting BigFood and providing clean water is not profitable, unlike dosing babies with patented vaccines.

RotaShield’s license which Offit voted to approve, was later revoked because it increased intussusceptions by 2200%. RotaTeq “telescopes” fewer baby intestines than that vaxx, an agonizing medical emergency that can kill within two to five days. “In developing countries, death is almost inevitable.” Severe Diarrhea can be treated cheaply and effectively without long term damage, and RV infections confer increasing immunity, but these vaxx damages are lifelong.

Offit claimed his vaxx prevents 70,000 hospitalizations a year in the United States. CDC’s 2006 MMR claimed RV caused “55,000–70,000 hospitalizations each year and direct and indirect costs of approximately $1 billion.” He’s grabbing the top ring, but uptake “plateaued at 73%” of 3 month old infants, the age cutoff for beginning dosing.

Hospitalization rates miraculously dropped across all age groups after rollout, even though 99% were unvaccinated. Apologists credit “herd immunity” for the correlation. Herd Immunity is a magical myth to explain declines in disease, typically set at 95+% to spur mandatory vaccination.

A 2016 meta-analysis of RV research was so loaded with obfuscation it resembled ultra-processed food with less sweetener. “Biennial patterns may have influenced our estimation. Imperfect classification bias in vaccine effectiveness; magnitude of the bias; imperfect sensitivity/specificity of hospital coding; rather than true changes in vaccine effects.”

Offit’s tissue of lies dissolves under scrutiny, but Gladstone didn’t delve. These doppelgangers of Anthony Fauci and Naomi Klein fit together like Knobs and Sockets in the Puzzle Palace of VaxxFaxx.