I believe that we are lost here in America, but I believe we will be found.

And this belief, is not only our hope, but America's everlasting dream.﻿﻿I think the true discovery of America is before us.

I think the true fulfillment of our spirit, of our people,

of our might and immortal land, is yet to come.

I think the discovery of our own democracy

is still before us. And I think that all these things

are certain as the morning, as inevitable as noon.

I think these forms are dying, and must die,

just as I know that America and the people in it

are deathless, undiscovered, and immortal, and must live.

Thomas Wolfe- You Can't Go Home Again , 1940

It seems delusional to defy despair over the deteriorating American spirit as Reagan’s morning slides into Trump’s dusk. The seasonal affect of veils thinning, darkness descending has a miasmic effect on Hope and Faith. Yet, those slippery emotions improve immune response, even if Resistance is Futile. Pascal’s Gamble on Fool or Prophet.

I’m no profit, although my predictions have proven out. Cynicism generally prevails, but optimysticism foresees a Magic Carpet Ride for anti-vaxxers. Could have quoted P. C. Barnum instead of a lyrical alcoholic, but we are on the verge, whether abyss or salvation isn’t clear. Into the breach The Fool Strides.

Brooke Gladstone, parroting Pharma, fed Dr. Paul Offit salted crackers during her NPR show, On the Media. “I feel like what’s happening in public health right now is kind of getting swallowed up by all the other crises on the front page. What is the risk of not really understanding or paying attention to what Kennedy’s up to?”

Dr. Proffit is a pompous propagandist, gaslighting any public that still pays attention to his pronouncements. “I think that what will happen over time is that he will destroy vaccine programs bit by bit. It’s already happening. He’s like the Velociraptor in Jurassic Park, sort of testing where the weaknesses in the fence are.

“For all his talk about decreasing obesity in this country, and we do need to decrease obesity in this country. We are more obese than other countries, and the consequence we have higher rates of hypertension, high blood pressure, higher rates of type two diabetes. All true. I don’t hear anything about that from him. He’s talking about taking red dye out of Skittles and destroying vaccine programs. That’s not making us healthy!”

Dr. Offit accepts chronic illness can’t be cured by a vaxxine. These are called non-communicable diseases, although SAD and AWOL are continuously communicated. The American Way of Life and Standard American Diet are drilled into our consciousness and psyche since birth, both covertly and overtly. It takes propaganda repetition to condition us through catastrophes.

“I don’t think people realize how far out there he is. If you read his book, The Real Anthony Fauci, what you’ll find on pages 285 to 288 is he doesn’t believe in the germ theory. He doesn’t believe that specific germs cause specific diseases like viruses or bacteria. And that therefore the treatment or prevention of those germs will matter or will be lifesaving. That’s who he is. It’s really that crazy.”

Just so happens, bought the New York Times bestseller, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health hardcover at a thrift store. Marked the thick tome for notes. Must’ve skimmed that section, almost sounded as if Bobby had joined the No Virus Chorus. Re-read those pages in the short history of medical theory and practice chapter.

Oddly enough Kennedy titles the section Miasma vs Germ Theory. A fundamental error to hang his hat on “miasma theory”, when a quick read of Mandatory Vaccinations = Totalitarian Inoculation would have set him straight. Not a bestseller, available free to subscribers.

Terrain Theory, the internal and external soil of people as root cause of illness, was coined by French physician Antoine Bechamp. An eminent bacteriologist, his microscopic observations showed “germs are a product of disease, not the cause, merely symptoms or secondary symptoms of imbalance. Terrain Theory encompasses pleomorphic bacteria and molds changing their form based on biological terrain, expanding to include internal acid/alkaline balance, nutritional status, zeta potential, oxygen levels, insulin overload, with external toxin loads, electro-magnetic charges, environmental hazards etc… When the individual’s resistance is overwhelmed, Bechamp’s microzyma ‘morbidly evolve’ into virulent germs from the normally symbiotic, mutually beneficial biome.”

There was a colossal scientific struggle through the last decades of the 19th century over future health methods as the chemist Pasteur was pimping for invisible germs causing disease. This dogma fastened onto established church theory of Sins and Satan phobia to emerge victorious as Medical Prescriptions and Inoculations over Personal and Public Health measures.

Miasma, noxious vapors from putrid places, was blamed at least since Hippocrates, and “created a base for germ theory” to thrive in contagion context. It was an external element of Bechamp’s Terrain, but not the entirety of his epistemology. This complexity of multifactorial influencers explains why so many do not become ill or survive epidemics. It’s a far more accurate predictor of chronic diseases suffered by many more Americans today than infectious diseases in those benighted times.

Not a fringe theory at all, it’s established evidence based public health consensus from epidemiology. Offit would have known that Germ Theory is a shaky limb to clamber out onto if he’d read my book, (I read one of his). Wielding it as weapon shows desperation and gaslightingwith miasma. It burns with noxious fumes and casts unfavorable light on his puerile propaganda.

Immune Resistance Principle: Ourstory in history proves we are survivors of survivors of masses of classes struggling for life, liberty and justice for all. Not nobles, but peasants getting off their knees. Defiance of Abandon Hope, All Ye Who Surrender is our heritage. Not a Lost Cause, but a Long War.