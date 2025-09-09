The NPR show On the Media’s Brooke Gladstone held a conversational klatch with Dr. Paul Offit about RFK jr’sreconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. This appointed body of overseers for CDC “guidance” on vaccine approval, voted to repeal their previous recommendation for mercury containing flu shots for pregnant women and children.

Offit “was on ACIP from 1998 to 2003. This was when we were adding more and more vaccines to the vaccine schedule as some of those vaccines contained the ethylmercury preservative, Thimerosal. There was a concern that children were being exposed to too much mercury and that that might cause harm. Now there were a number of studies done at the time to show that the mercury contained in vaccines did not add in any appreciable way to the amount of mercury that you normally have in your bloodstream because we live on this planet and anything made from water on this planet, including breast milk and infant formula and anything made from water contains methylmercury. And that has a much longer half-life than ethylmercury, which is what’s in Thimerosal.”

So many knots in his vague web that a public health minded, media matters journalist could have untangled, but Gladstone only ties her own. Mercury in many forms is the second most neurotoxic metal after cadmium (but far more ubiquitous from centuries of prolific pollution from extractive industries). Ethylmercury used as fungicide was banned as pesticide fumigant after poisoning too many people eating saturated grain.

Not from vaccines though. Pharma was merely asked to voluntarily remove it from “children’s vaccines” in 2001. Three years later, the pediatrician assured us those he “recommended” for our vaxx free kid contained none. His head nurse corrected him, since they were still using up their Thimerosal preserved industrial sized batch. Flu shots aren’t just for kids, but it was also left in the Hep B shots urged at birth.

Injecting a water soluble ethylmercury bolus into unborn babies and infants already burdened with fat soluble methylmercury blood levels isn’t safe because half is gone in two weeks instead of two months. Mercury poisoning synergistically with cadmium, aluminum, lead and iron damages nerves, organs and immune response. The only heavy metal American autistic children were lower in was zinc, which could bind with their higher levels to be excreted. Also deficient in magnesium.

“A single Thimerosal-preserved flu vaccine contains 25 micrograms of ethylmercury. If the EPA RfD [safe “reference dose” for methyl mercury ingested in foods and fluids] is applied to injected ethylmercury, an individual would have to weigh more than 551 pounds for it to be considered safe. Back in the 1990s, a two-month-old baby could have received 62.5 micrograms from three vaccines in a single doctor’s visit,” 125x higher than the Rfd for an 11 lb baby.

The half-life of ethylmercury in the brain is slower than in blood levels, with “inorganic Hg [Mercury] concentrations in the brains of Thimerosal injected monkeys approximately twice that of the Methyl Mercury ingesting monkeys. Accumulation of Hg in the brain of infants will occur.”, Burbacher (2005) found. Ethylmercury “proved much more toxic” than methylmercury in the few safety studies done.

Their “concern” after decades of adding more mercury into our environment from toxic diapers than gold miners, dentists and mad hatters, forced the CDC to act out of an unprecedented abundance of precaution. At their secretive Simpsonwood Conference in 2000, Dr. William Weil, American Academy of Pediatrics, flatly laid out the facts, “the number of dose related relationships [between mercury and autism] are linear and statistically significant. You can play with this all you want. They are linear. They are statistically significant.” RFK jr was given the minutes in 2005.

Gladstone doesn’t deconstruct, simply weaves over the holes in his loincloth. “So you knew that it didn’t contribute in any important way to what you already were exposed to. You already had studies that were done at that time because Western Europe took Thimerosal out of vaccines in the early nineties. And you saw that there was no difference in neurodevelopmental outcomes, including autism.”

She’s probably referring to a paper by a Dr. Loki Thorsson, a Dane more “discredited” than Dr. Wakefield, a fugitive from American justice in Denmark. Like a moral dwarf he’s mined their pediatric medical records to find gold. Charged with embezzling millions from CDC grants to prove autism can’t be pinned on vaccines, he bought Harleys and American gas guzzling cars, shipping them home. Presumably, Loki drives them to work fiddling with Danish straw like Rumpelstiltskin.

Corporate media seizes on one study “proving” their vaxx narrative, while ignoring more than a hundred shredding their cloak of denial. Gladstone needlepoints over the Holy Drawers. “Ironically, the instance of autism at that time was 1 in 150. Thimerosal was taken out of vaccines by 2001 for young children. Today, the instance of autism is 1 in 32. So autism since removing Thimerosal from vaccines, has increased dramatically.”

Of course, they only asked Pharma not to put it in most future childhood shots. Obviously not all, since Gladstone and Offitt attack ACIP patching the holes where quicksilver saturates gestating and newborns. This rise in autism diagnoses is evidence that mercury alone is not causing it.

Mercury, aluminum, measles virus, glyphosate, tylenol, genetics and other proposed culprits are less correlative than expanding diagnostic definition to the “spectrum” of autism. Only 10% of “autistic” kids (and now adults) are diaper wearing, non-verbal, twisted gait, severely afflicted. Neurodivergent identifying may have a mosaic of causes, but their spokespeople insist they aren’t damaged. Just different.

Fine for them, although not for disabled autists and their besieged parents seeking a biological cause and cure, at the very least prevention for others. That is what ACIP is after, finally. Next up Heb B at birth. Gladstone and Offitt will be covering up that too.