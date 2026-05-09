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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
18h

I don't understand why you don't get more likes etc on your posts. You've been here for a while, your output is very good and yet only one like and it is me?

I notice the stats on Notes is a lot better than it was. I get 160+ views per note. But only 0-2 likes on each most of the time. Seems some manipulation going on. Also much of what is heading to the top of the charts is AI generated. AI likes its own by the looks of it.

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