Traffic Engineering and Medical Treatment are Doppelgangagers in causing deaths and injuries, arrogance based on flawed evidence and rarely admitting damage done. Both are charged with public safety and fail miserably at collecting accurate data to determine best practices. Motor vehicles or human patients are interchangeable in terminology, and quite frequently merge suddenly. Both fields are first and foremost commercially oriented towards increasing traffic and storage capacity, not public health or community cohesion.

Traffic crashes and collisions kill more infants, toddlers, children and adolescents than any measured cause in the U.S. Vaccine deaths aren’t measured, not even listed, but may exceed traffic crashes for killing neo-natals, babies and infants with their Wellness Visits. Medical treatment is the third leading cause of death and disability in America by the profession’s own estimate.

Traffic Engineer professions still don’t admit their street designs efficiently cull the herd of distracted, impaired or unlucky motorists and bypassers. Doctors steer patients into medical maws that devastate health and safety. Both blame their victims and continue failed practices issued as guidelines, becoming set in stone standards adopted religiously.

Most readers (give a holler if you are) know my Dozens of Doppelgangers series has been dissecting messages and psychological characteristics of vaxx authorities and influencers. They ferociously guard their evidence free beliefs as “science”, like non-binary pitbulls on vegan chow. Unpeeling their masks reveals skulls grinning into an emptiness of evidence. Interdisciplinary Doppelgängers drills through the occipital bone.

Traffic Engineers began promoting themselves as Transportation Engineers in the 1970’s, but hyenas haven’t changed their spots, even if they adopted sheepskin fashions. Their profession is only a century old, birthed and raised in service to the automobile industry after WWI, following “scientific medicine”, yanked into modernity by the pharmaceutical industry.

Safe Driver campaigns and Bad Driver punishment can’t change human behavior when the designed system builds in “safety” for motor vehicles at higher speeds. Engineers resistance to responsibility was baked in by the first editor of Traffic Quarterly, their professional journal,. He blamed motorists for driving as roads and vehicles were built to allow in the 1950’s. “We’ve spared no effort to build safety into our highways. Highway engineer cannot build caution or safety into the minds of unqualified drivers or willful speeders. Improving the national character of our driving is urgently needed.” Preacher say Amen!

Jack Leisch, one of a hundred honorary members of the Institute of Transportation Engineers, proudly boasted their “goals were achieved in traffic operations; increase in capacity, increase in speed, followed by improvement in safety.” All except for the last one. Safety Third is standard in both industries, and they rarely measure outcomes accurately.

In 1973, traffic deaths peaked with more Americans dying in one year (54,589) than during the entire Vietnam War. In fact, more Americans have died on our roads in the last century than from every war since the French and Indian War. Yet, no Memorial is proposed, only roadside crosses.

Highway Safety Foundation director William Sacks, admitted “We are dealing with accidental byproducts of the system whose purpose is really not safety, it is mobility.” His main problem with crashes and breakdowns was how they “reduce system productivity.”

Transportation engineers preach Safety is a Shared Responsibility. Pedestrians must take personal responsibility for crossing roads like Wiley Coyote. Denver’s DOT sent their engineers out as giant eyeballs looking at people on sidewalks. Creepy message? Look drivers in the eyes, before daring to dart. No mention of dark tinted windows or sun glasses. Staring into the blank gaze of a zombie driver before the sausage truck driver rolled through a stop sign and crashed into my bike, soured my faith in that.

Their defense against destruction to communities their expressways caused is Not my Job. Their guidelines steered interstate and expressways through the poorest neighborhoods and wildlife parks to save money on eminent domain and “cleared slums.” Two birds with one gigaton stone.

Congress formed a new federal Traffic Safety agency with a medical doctor as director in the 1960’s. William Haddon affirmed that traffic safety engineering was in a “prescientific stage. Their evaluation of the efficacy of preventative measures is a new trend. Relatively few accident countermeasures, some in use for decades have yet to be subject to adequate scientific scrutiny.” Like vaccine safety, control groups have been steadily eradicated.

Jane Jacobs, author of The Death and Life of the Great American Cities, which saved some historic districts from being razed for “parkways”, grew more cynical in Dark Age Ahead. She cursed “traffic engineering as antiscience masquerading as science. The traffic planning profession is a pseudoscience that seems almost neurotic in its determination to imitate empirical failure and ignore empirical success.”

Nothing has seismically shifted in their concretized system. Ezra Hauer, renowned road safety researcher, was scalding in his 2000 paper ”their safety is largely unpremeditated. The knowledge of crash frequency and severity consequences of design decisions played no discernible role in the formulation and consecutive revisions of important design standards and procedures. The manuals and guidelines lack requisite science to back them up. Traffic engineers put their faith in them, and adhere to them, not as guidelines, but gospel. It’s far more like a religious cult than scientific discipline.” This is from a High Priest inside their empire.

Ethical canons of civil and professional engineers demand licensees “shall hold paramount the safety, health and welfare of the public.” Institute of Transportation Engineers swear to give “due regard for safety, health and welfare”, measured among vehicle miles traveled, not population exposed. There’s still no mention of safety records of design choices in their latest guidelines, because collecting before and after crash data is inconvenient.

Engineers congratulate themselves for constructing designs that favor speed, capacity and storage, not safety of road users and neighboring residents.

*Killed by a Traffic Engineer: Shattering the Delusion that Science Underlies Our Transportation System. Wes Marshall, Island Press 2024