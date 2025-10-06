“It’s very unlikely that vaccine makers are going to remake routine children’s vaccines at great cost for no financial benefit”, Dr. Offit admitted in Vaccinated, his hagiography of Maurice Hilleman, one of the founders of modern vaccination programs at Merck. “Regulatory burdens would be immense,” (costing $800 million or more for new vaccines then), and they “wouldn’t increase sales, only costs. Because these diseases are now uncommon, it would be difficult to conduct trials large enough to prove they worked.”

He never mentioned that deaths from infectious diseases vaccinated against were so rare by early 20th century in industrialized societies that only by changing diagnostic definitions could their inoculations be passed off as “ending polio”, eradicating measles, and mild childhood illnesses in their fear based campaigns for mandatory vaccinations.

An attraction exists in the psyche of Vaccine Pushers that causes them to Freudian Slip secrets of strategy to Win Without War. Dr. Paul Offit and Brooke Gladstone of NPR recently spooled out backdoor routes for anti-vaxxers to undermine the vaults of the vaxxers.

Robert F. Kennedy jr is winding his way through the labyrinthine lair of HHS like Thomas Cromwell, beset by outraged, scheming nobles and mercurial whims of King Henry VIII. Bobby says he’s prayed every morning for twenty years to be in his position. Taking constant flak for questioning the Holy Icon of the Medical Monopoly, since he came out against mercury in vaccines in 2005.

Neo Anti-Vaxxers blasting him for moving slowly and carefully display their impatience with the difficulty of eroding public opinion in medical myths, the embedded cluster bombs in the bureaucracy, congress, media/academia, partially funded by Big Pharma, mostly fueled by True Believers.

Dr. Offit offered up the Golden Key. “If you really wanna destroy vaccine programs in this country, all you have to do is mess around with the vaccine injury compensation program because in the early 1980s there was this false notion that the whooping cough vaccine caused permanent brain damage. Subsequent studies showed that that wasn’t true. That while the pertussis vaccine could cause fever and could cause even febrile seizures, short term seizures that never caused permanent harm. But it led to a flood of litigation in 1980. There were 18 companies that made vaccines. By the end of that decade, there were four because they were all driven off the market by litigation. The Reagan administration stepped in in 1986, created the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which at least stopped the bleeding, but mess around with that program?”

Since Congress wrote and passed the bill that gave recommended vaxxes legal immunity, the Secretary of HHS can’t end it. However, the committee that recommends vaccines can “Unilaterally and behind closed doors simply made a decision that he didn’t wanna recommend this vaccine for pregnant people. So it dropped off the immunization schedule. Now the question is, will insurance companies cover it? Will physicians or pharmacists feel that they are exposed to some liability if they give a vaccine which is not recommended?” Maybe and definitely.

Helpfully, Profitt suggests “He might use the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program to cash in. This is a program that was created to let the government compensate people who can make a claim that they were injured by a vaccine rather than putting undue pressure on manufacturers.

“All you have to do is just add things to the list of compensable injuries, even if they aren’t actual injuries caused by the vaccine or worse, take certain vaccines out of that protection of the vaccine injury compensation program, put them in front of the slings and arrows of outrageous civil litigation and you will drive them out of the business. Because it’s a fragile market. Vaccines are something you give once or a few times in your lifetime. They are never gonna compete with drugs like lipid lowering agents or neurological drugs or psychiatric drugs. And so make it onerous enough for these companies to make vaccines and they’ll leave the business.”

So far, ACIP has ended immunity for mercury dosed flu shots, all ages covaxxes, and infant MMRV. Howling Mobs have called for Kennedy’s head, although they acted on evidence of harm. States and Public Health agencies have banded together to undermine science, and issue their regional recommendations. Without immunity for Pharma unless states shoulder the settlements.

Listing all demyelenating diseases, not only GBS, and expanding encephalitis damage into autistic spectrum for compensations will drain the non-court’s reserves. Pediatric mills are unwilling to risk purchasing vials that might never be injected in screaming babies.

Gladstone reminds him, “Flu vaccines were reduced from multi-dose vials to single doses in response to this fear over Thimerosal.”

Offit bemoans removing mercury from injections. “By going from multi-dose files to single dose files, that became an issue of storage. ‘cause it’s easier to store a multi-dose file. It also became an issue of expense. So the vaccines therefore became less available and more expensive. And for the developing world, it was really tragic because that increase in price really affected them more than anyone else.”

Bill Gates’ GAVI can fund global flu vaxxes when they wind up their Polio Eradication Mission. Or just spray it with crop dusters.

There is a strategy to RFK jr’s tactics. Wars are won by attrition. Surviving the treasonous paranoia of the King, and scheming media/medical/pharma shills is the supreme strategy. Cromwell was left without a head, after orchestrating the unfolding of the Modern Age, with skillful legal steering through the accumulation of ages.

He was also accused of destroying health care by stripping the monastic hospitals of their earthly treasures. They were the only respite for the poor, and nobles gifted rents for loyalty to the Crown discarded Caring over Profits. If Americans had Health Care, instead of a Medical Industry with the same morals as Hereditary Nobles, the parallels would be closer.