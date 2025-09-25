Stephen’s Newsletter
Dr. Proffit Laid Bare
Dozens of Doppelgangers in the Media
Sep 25
•
Stephen Simac
7
1
Mercury Retrograde
Dozens of Doppelgangers
Sep 9
•
Stephen Simac
2
August 2025
Dr. Proffit: Spitting Image of Dr. Fauci
Dozens of Doppelgängers pt.1
Aug 28
•
Stephen Simac
2
1
Little Lord Fauci made Science Sausage
Dozens of Doppelgängers
Aug 23
•
Stephen Simac
1
1
Inoculation = Faith Based Injections
Immune Resistance to Propaganda
Aug 11
•
Stephen Simac
1
Leicester Method vs Mandatory Vaxxes
Immune Resistance to Propaganda
Aug 8
•
Stephen Simac
2
3
Small Pox and the Symbolic Syringe
Immune Resistance to Propaganda
Aug 3
•
Stephen Simac
3
5
July 2025
Preventing Autism is the Cure
Dozens of Doppelgängers on NPR
Jul 30
•
Stephen Simac
2
3
Twaddle Dee and Twaddle Dum
Dozens of Doppelgängers on the Radio
Jul 20
•
Stephen Simac
5
Asperger's Verboten, All One Spectrum Now
Dozens of Doppelgängers on NPR
Jul 11
•
Stephen Simac
3
3
Vaxxes and Autism: Verboten Science-pt. 1
Dozens of Doppelgängers
Jul 4
•
Stephen Simac
1
June 2025
NPR's Doppelgängers of Disinformation
Pt. 2
Jun 7
•
Stephen Simac
3
2
